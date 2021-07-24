Local baseball: Racine Norsemen headed to state American Legion tournament

The Racine Norsemen 19U baseball team will battle for a state championship this week.
The team, made up of players from several Racine County high schools, won the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Class AAA Region 6 title this weekend and will compete at the Class AAA state tournament in Plover.
The Norsemen (18-3) went 3-0 in regional play, capped off by a 12-2 win over Hartford on Saturday afternoon.
Racine will play tournament host Plover (18-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday of the double elimination event.
Also at the tournament on Tuesday, Oshkosh (20-1) will play La Crosse (13-5) at 10 a.m.; Superior (20-5) plays Manitowoc (13-5) at 1 p.m., and De Pere (14-) plays Stevens Point (13-9) at 4 p.m.
The Norsemen cruised through regional play over the weekend.
On Friday, the Norsemen beat Hartford 10-0 in five innings. The team scored three runs in the each of the first, second and third innings to make quick work of the victory.
Both Jax Calverley, a Case High School graduate, and Ian Rognerud, from St. Catherine’s, went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs. Cavlerley doubled and tripled, while Rognerud tripled. Prairie School graduate Kody Krekling doubled and drove in three runs.
Krekling started and struck out six in five innings.
The Norsemen started the regional tournament last Thursday by defeating Watertown 9-2. Logan Marino went 3 for 4 and scored two runs, while Calverley doubled and drove in three runs. Corey Paulick started, went six innings and earned the win.
Racine scored three runs in the first inning and added two more in the second to take control of the game.
The Norsemen are the first Racine team to qualify for the Class AAA American Legion tournament—the oldest age division—since 2005. That year the team won their first two games, beating Rothschild-Schofield-Weston 6-5 and Oshkosh 11-5. They lost their next two contests, including a 15-10 slugfest setback to eventual state champion Watertown, and were eliminated.
Before this season, Racine had made the Class AAA tournament seven times, according to Legion records: 1950, 1953, 1980, 1984, 1990, 1991 and 2005. The 1984 team won the state championship.