Local baseball: Racine Norsemen headed to state American Legion tournament

The Racine Norsemen 19U baseball team will battle for a state championship this week.

The team, made up of players from several Racine County high schools, won the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Class AAA Region 6 title this weekend and will compete at the Class AAA state tournament in Plover.

The Norsemen (18-3) went 3-0 in regional play, capped off by a 12-2 win over Hartford on Saturday afternoon.

Racine will play tournament host Plover (18-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday of the double elimination event.

Also at the tournament on Tuesday, Oshkosh (20-1) will play La Crosse (13-5) at 10 a.m.; Superior (20-5) plays Manitowoc (13-5) at 1 p.m., and De Pere (14-) plays Stevens Point (13-9) at 4 p.m.

The Norsemen cruised through regional play over the weekend.

On Friday, the Norsemen beat Hartford 10-0 in five innings. The team scored three runs in the each of the first, second and third innings to make quick work of the victory.

Both Jax Calverley, a Case High School graduate, and Ian Rognerud, from St. Catherine’s, went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs. Cavlerley doubled and tripled, while Rognerud tripled. Prairie School graduate Kody Krekling doubled and drove in three runs.