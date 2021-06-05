Local baseball: Racine Kiwanis wins first game of season

Kyle Sagan went 3 for 3 with a two-run triple and the Racine Kiwanis defeated the Milwaukee Beavers 11-5 Friday night in a Land O' Lakes League game at Horlick Field.

It was the first victory of the season for the Kiwanis (1-1, 1-1 LOL).

KJ Banse, a former standout for St. Catherine's, tripled in two runs in the seventh inning to extend the Kiwanis' to 11-5.

Alec Spang, a Union Grove graduate, drove in three runs. Matt Friesema (Case) went 2 for 5 and Charlie Brockman and Cam Cross each had an RBI.

Brockman (1-1) earned the victory after allowing four hits and striking out four in 5⅓ innings. Banse came on in relief and allowed one hit in 3⅔ innings.

"We're in a situation where we're really short on pitching and we're doing what we can to make it work," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

