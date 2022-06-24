Local baseball: Racine Kiwanis win tournament opener

Sam Beers is back with the Racine Kiwanis and he's making a big impact.

Beers, a first-team NCAA Division III All-American in 2021 for Concordia University in Mequon in 2021, went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs in the Kiwanis' 3-2 victory over the Appleton Legends Thursday at West Bend High School. It was the Kiwanis' opening game in the Wisconsin Amateur State Baseball Classic.

Beers, the Kiwanis' designated hitter who had just returned from a prospects camp in Ohio, hit a towering two-run homer in the first inning.

"Their left fielder didn't even move," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

And in the third inning, Beers drove in Kyle Sagan with a double for the Kiwanis' final run.

"Sam is a terrific ballplayer," said Schiestle, whose team improved to 7-1. "He's has some scouts looking at him and somebody is going to be lucky to get him."

Union Grove High School graduate Kaden Pfeffer, a left-hander, improved to 4-0. He allowed six hits, struck out nine and walked four.

Pfeffer escaped a jam in in the fifth inning when the Legends loaded the bases with one out. Pfeffer got the next batter to pop up in the infield and the batter after that to fly out

In the sixth inning, the Legends' leadoff batter doubled. But Pfeffer again escaped trouble with a flyout and two straight strikeouts.

Also leading the Kiwanis were Alex Sadowski. who went 2 for 3 with a stolen base. Kyle Semrad and Alex Hale each doubled.

The Kiwanis continue tournament play Saturday with two games at Kewaskum High School. The Kiwanis play the Kewaskum A's at 10 a.m. and the Clyman Canners at 2:30 p.m.

