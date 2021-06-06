Local baseball: Racine Kiwanis split two games

One day after defeating the Menomonee Falls Lakers, the Racine Kiwanis closed out their weekend with a 3-2 Land O' Lakes League loss to the Monches Irish Sunday at Horlick Field.

Kyle Sagan led the Kiwanis (2-2) against the Irish by going 2 for 5 with an RBI. Through four games this season, the former Oak Creek standout is hitting .555 (10 for 18). Sagan was All-Region as a freshman for Madison Edgewood this spring.

Cam Cross and KJ Banse also drove in a run for the Kiwanis.

Dominic Rizzotto allowed one earned run in three innings of relief. Kyle Semrad came on in relief with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and allowed just one run.

On Saturday, the Kiwanis defeated the Lakers 15-6 in an LOL game at Menomonee Falls.

Sagan went 3 for 6 with two doubles and three RBIs. Alec Spang hit a grand slam in the fifth inning when the Kiwanis were losing 3-2 and Josh Fields hit a two-run double in the eighth inning.

Also, Banse went 3 for 5 and scored four runs and Jason Walczak-Selem hit a triple.

Ben Sranske earned the victory after allowing two earned runs in five innings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0