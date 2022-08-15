Local baseball: Racine Kiwanis pull off a pair of upsets

It was one of the most memorable afternoons in quite some time for the Racine Kiwanis.

The Kiwanis, who had been slumping recently, defeated the Genesee Rebels 11-1 and the Rome Raiders 11-5 in the Land O' Lakes League playoffs Sunday in Genesee. Both teams were ranked higher than the Kiwanis (16-10).

"We were at a high," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "The attitude was phenomenal. It was the most excitement I've had in years. We just came to play. We knew were were ranked low and we hadn't been playing well lately, but the kids were standing up in the dugout and yelling. The tension was just beautiful."

The Rebels had defeated the Kiwanis in three previous games, including the first round of the LOL playoffs last season. But in Sunday's first-round game, Union Grove High School graduate Kaden Pfeffer took a perfect game into the fifth inning before he gave up a home run and a hit.

The left-hander settled down to retire the last three hitters and the Kiwanis won the game by the 10-run rule after the fifth inning.

Pfeffer (8-1) struck out seven.

Kyle Sagan went 4 for 4 and hit a two-run homer in the third inning, which the Kiwanis entered with a 1-0 lead. Bennett Spolar started the third inning with a double before scoring on Alec Spang's double. Sagan followed with his homer.

Kyle Semrad and Alex Hale followed with singles and Kody Krekling then drove in Semrad to give the Kiwanis a 5-0 lead.

The Kiwanis added five runs in the fourth inning after the Rebels walked five batters.

In their victory over the Raiders in the second game, the Kiwanis took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Raiders went ahead 3-2 in their half of the inning.

In the second inning, Connor Goodwin's sacrifice fly drove in Alex Sadowski with the bases loaded as the Kiwanis tied the score 3-3.

The Kiwanis went ahead 4-3 in the fifth inning when Semrad scored on a wild pitch, but the Raiders tied it 4-4 in the bottom half of the inning.

Krekling hit a long home run to give the Kiwanis a 5-4 lead in the seventh inning, but the Raiders again tied the score to send the game into extra innings.

But in the eighth inning, the Kiwanis scored six runs on two hits off three Rome pitchers.

After Spang and Sagan singled, Semrad walked to load the bases. Hale was hit by a pitch to drive in Spang and Sadowski followed with a long sacrifice fly to drive in Sagan.

Isaacson was hit by a pitch, Krekling walked to drive in Hale and Goodwin hit a long double to drive in Isaacson.

Goodwin led the Kiwanis by going 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Semrad went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

The Kiwanis now travel to Manches to play the Sussex Cardinals in a 10 a.m. semifinal. The Cardinals edged the Kiwanis 4-3 June 15 at Horlick Field.

If the Kiwanis win, they will play for the LOL Grand Championship on Saturday afternoon.