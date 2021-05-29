Local baseball: Racine Kiwanis playing with a purpose this season

“I really felt that was an important piece for this season coming up, especially since we didn’t play last year.”

Kiwanis players will wear the patch on the left sleeves of their uniforms, Banse said, “because the left sleeve is closer to our hearts.”

For Schiestle, who has been devastated without the wife who regularly joined him at games until health problems started to slow her down, it’s a wonderful gesture from his latest wonderful group of kids.

Oh, Schiestle will read them the riot act from time to time. But when it’s all said and done, he’s their father and they’re his sons.

“What they did this year was phenomenal with that patch,” Schiestle said. “I cried my eyes out and a number of people did with me. KJ had an idea and he wouldn’t tell me about it and he put this whole thing together. He called the guys and I’m sure he collected some money because it cost quite a but to have those made. And then they had them sewn on.

“Marlene meant that much to everybody. I’m so happy to be coming back. It’s going to be hard with Marlene not there, but I’ve got a great bunch of kids.”