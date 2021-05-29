Local baseball: Racine Kiwanis playing with a purpose this season

After a brutal 10 months, during which his wife died a week short of their 50th anniversary, his Racine Kiwanis baseball team was idle and his car was totaled in a serious accident, Jack Schiestle can finally start to smile again.
Baseball, something he has lived for since the early 1960s but was stolen from him by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, is back in his life. It’s wonderful therapy for Schiestle, who turns 78 June 9, because he will have back his family.
And that’s the players on his team, who have their coach’s back as much as he has their backs. They demonstrated that during the offseason, when they designed a patch to honor Schiestle’s wife, Marlene, who died last July 22 from complications related to COVID-19.
For KJ Banse, a 2014 St. Catherine’s High School graduate who has played for Schiestle since 2012, it was a labor of love. He reached out to former Kiwanis teammate Louis Lelinski, who owns Dirty Lou’s Graphics in Milwaukee, to design a patch for players to wear that will honor Marlene this season.
“I told him I had this idea,” Banse said. “I wanted this patch put together and I told him it would be real cool to run on a home plate. He said, ‘No problem. Give me about a week.’
“He gets back to me and he sends me this beautiful design. It’s on home plate, it’s got ‘Mrs. Coach,’ on it and it’s got her years (of her life). Really, the whole thing behind it is I wanted to do this for coach and to honor Marlene. I think Marlene is just as big of a part of the team as Jack is.
“I really felt that was an important piece for this season coming up, especially since we didn’t play last year.”
Kiwanis players will wear the patch on the left sleeves of their uniforms, Banse said, “because the left sleeve is closer to our hearts.”
For Schiestle, who has been devastated without the wife who regularly joined him at games until health problems started to slow her down, it’s a wonderful gesture from his latest wonderful group of kids.
Oh, Schiestle will read them the riot act from time to time. But when it’s all said and done, he’s their father and they’re his sons.
“What they did this year was phenomenal with that patch,” Schiestle said. “I cried my eyes out and a number of people did with me. KJ had an idea and he wouldn’t tell me about it and he put this whole thing together. He called the guys and I’m sure he collected some money because it cost quite a but to have those made. And then they had them sewn on.
“Marlene meant that much to everybody. I’m so happy to be coming back. It’s going to be hard with Marlene not there, but I’ve got a great bunch of kids.”
As much as anyone on the team, Banse will have Marlene in his heart as well as on that patch. After playing with the Kiwanis for so long, he has plenty of stories of the woman who used to be a fixture in her folding lawn chair near the Kiwanis’ dugout during games.
“Marlene was like my adopted grandma, in a sense,” he said. “I spent so much time with Coach that Marlene was just part of the package.
“My favorite story with Marlene is always, always, always that Jack would get his temper worked up and Marlene would be that calming presence. So it would be like Yin and Yang in the dugout. She would be like, ‘Now, Jack ….’
“When we were at Butler when I first started on the team, Coach got thrown out of the game for arguing balls and strikes. Marlene brings her chair into the dugout and she’s coaching! She finishes the game!
“Coach went and sat in the car and Marlene took over.”
Marlene’s spiritual presence may be essential this season because the rebooted Kiwanis have some issues that concern Schiestle.
Sam Beers, long one of the team’s best players, has signed a 10-day contract with the Frontier League’s Kenosha Kingfish and it remains to be seen whether he will return. In 2019, Beers hit .369, second on the team, with 15 extra-base hits and 21 RBIs.
Another mainstay, Matt Friesema, has signed with the Danville Dans of the Prospect League.
“You don’t replace two ballplayers like that because you don’t find two ballplayers like that,” Schiestle said. “Matt’s a shortstop and Sam is a third baseman. so you have a pretty big hole in the left side of your infield.”
Schiestle will also have to start out with a pitching staff that is missing several members from 2019. That includes ace Nick Alfini (6-0, 2.06 earned run average in 2019) who moved to Georgia.
Is Schiestle concerned?
“That’s an understatement,” he said. “I’m very concerned.”
But Schiestle is also encouraged by a lineup that is led by Banse. The two regularly butted heads early in Banse’s time with the Kiwanis, but he has settled down to become a team leader who hit .476 with 13 extra-base hits and 24 RBIs in 2019.
“He’s an outstanding young man now,” Schiestle said of Banse. “He’s a year away from becoming a pharmacist, he’s a straight ‘A’ student, he’s got phenomenal parents … we’re family.”
Other Racine County players on the Kiwanis’ roster are Chris Collins, Josh Fields, Alex Sadowski, Bennett Spolar and Alex Spang.
How the Kiwanis fare this season remains to be seen, but records aren’t important in this case. What matters is this family has been reunited after such a brutal 2020.
“Being back in the game, that definitely is his therapy,” Banse said. “Being trapped inside all year without your spouse, that just had to be a living hell.
“We have 25 guys on the roster and each one gives him a call and talks to him. That’s his therapy. It goes back to baseball and that’s what it’s always been about. And the kids.