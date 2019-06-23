Nick Alfini pitched a five-inning one-hitter and the Racine Kiwanis defeated the Dousman Frogs 10-0 in the second game of a Land O' Lakes League doubleheader Sunday at Horlick Field.
Dousman forfeited the first game after some players did not show up in time.
Alfini, a left-hander, struck out two in each of the first four innings and three in the fifth to finish with 11. He won his first game of the season and lowered his earned run average to 2.76.
Jason Walczak-Zelem got things started for the Kiwanis (3-4-1, 3-3 LOL) by driving in K.J. Banse in the first inning.
Adam Cario doubled in the second inning and scored on a passed ball and Hunter Fredrick drove in Bradley Hansen in the fourth.
In the Kiwanis' seven-run fifth inning, Hansen drove in Walczak-Selem, Banse drove in Hansen and Fredrick, Beers drove in Banse and Kyle Semrad drove in Beers.
Semrad also was impressive in the field.
"Kyle is truly an outstanding first baseman," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.
Banse went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Beers went 3 for 4 with one RBI.
The Kiwanis play a 7 p.m. makeup game Tuesday against Rubican at Horlick Field.
