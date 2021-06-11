Local baseball: Racine Kiwanis lose to Kenosha Kings

The Racine Kiwanis led 3-0 in the third inning and 5-1 in the fifth, but lost to the Kenosha Kings 11-6 Thursday night in a Land O’ Lakes League game at Horlick Field.

Jason Walczak-Zelem hit a two-run double in the first inning that gave the Kiwanis (2-3, 2-3 LOL) a 3-0 lead. Kyle Semrad had given the Kiwanis their first run of the game with a bases-loaded walk.

Kyle Sagan, who is hitting .521 this season, went 2 for 5, hit his third double of the season and also scored a run.

Other standouts included Matt Friesema, who doubled and drove in a run, and Sebastian Rublis, who had an RBI.

The Kiwanis play the Pewaukee Muskies at noon Sunday in an LOL game in Pewaukee. Their next home game is Friday, June 18 against the West Bend 7 Up at Horlick Field.

