Local baseball: Racine Kiwanis lose first game of season

The pitching was there for the Racine Kiwanis Wednesday night.

But for the first time this season, the defense wasn't.

Hindered by a season-high five errors, the Kiwanis lost to the Sussex Cardinals 4-3 in a non-league game at Horlick Field.

Ben Sranske and Noah Johnson both pitched well, Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. Sranske allowed two earned runs in four innings with three strikeouts. Johnson allowed two hits and no earned runs in five innings. He struck out five.

"Our wheels came off," Schiestle said. "I was delighted with both of our pitchers, but five errors is kind of hard to come back from."

The Kiwanis (4-1) scored one run in the first inning when Kyle Sagan scored on a passed ball. In the eighth inning, Alex Hale drove in Kody Krekling and Sagan scored on a fielder's choice.

The Kiwanis host the Hartford Hawks Saturday at noon in another non-league game at Horlick Field. On Sunday, the Kiwanis travel to Genoa City for a noon Land O' Lakes League game.

