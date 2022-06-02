Local baseball: Racine Kiwanis improve to 2-0 with victory over Burlington Barons

A couple of former Racine County standouts who graduated in 2021 have helped the Racine Kiwanis to a 2-0 start.

Prairie graduate Kody Krekling, a shortstop, went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and scored two runs in the Kiwanis' 6-2 Land O' Lakes League victory over the Burlington Barons Wednesday night at Horlick Field.

And Union Grove graduate Kaden Pfeffer did not allow an earned run in seven innings. The left-hander allowed two hits, struck out six and walked four.

The Barons scored an unearned run in the first inning and hung on to a 1-0 lead until the fifth inning. The Kiwanis then took a 2-1 lead when Alex Hale doubled home Krekling and Alex Sadowski, who had each advanced on a wild pitch.

In the sixth inning, Krekling drove in Kyle Sagan to give the Kiwanis a 3-1 advantage.

And in the Kiwanis' three-run eighth inning, Krekling doubled to deep center field, driving in Kyle Semrad and Alex Spang. After Krekling advanced to third base on a wild pitch, he scored on Sadowski's groundout.

The Kiwanis travel to West Bend Sunday for a noon Land O' Lakes League game against the 7-Ups

