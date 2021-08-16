Local baseball: Racine Kiwanis end season with heartbreaking loss

It was a game that will take quite a while to get over.

Despite loading the bases three times, the Racine Kiwanis saw their season come to an end with a 3-2 loss to the Genesee Rebels in a first-round Land O’ Lakes League game. The game was played Sunday morning at West Bend High School.

With the score tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning of the seven-inning game, Kyle Sagan came to bat with the bases loaded and one out. Sagan hit a deep fly ball, but the runner on third base left too soon and was thrown out before he could return to the base.

Alex Hale then struck out to end the inning.

Charlie Brockman (7-1) who allowed one unearned run in eight innings, was removed from the game after throwing 125 pitches. Kyle Semrad pitched one inning of relief, sending the game to the 10th inning.

The Rebels took a 3-1 lead in the 10th with the help of passed ball.

With one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, Jason Walczak-Zelem drove in Sagan with a sacrifice fly. But the game ended with a strikeout.

The Kiwanis (15-8), who had a 10-game winning streak this season, loaded the bases in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.