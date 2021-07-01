Local baseball: Racine Kiwanis edge Sussex Cardinals

Kyle Sagan continued his torrid hitting in the Racine Kiwanis' 4-3 victory over the Sussex Cardinals Wednesday night at Horlick Field.

The second baseman went 3 for 4 with an RBI, stole three bases and scored a run. For the season, Sagan is hitting .441 (19 for 43) and has struck out only twice.

The Kiwanis went ahead 4-2 in the eighth inning. Sam Beers was hit by a pitch, stole second base and advanced to third on a balk. Sagan then drove him him with an insurance run.

Also leading the Kiwanis (6-4) were Jason Walczak-Zelm (1 for 3, one RBI, two runs) and Kyle Semrad (1 for 4).

Starter Dominic Rizzotto allowed three hits and one earned run in five innings. He struck out four. Cam Kross came on to pitch four innings of one-hit relief.

