The Racine Kiwanis are coming around in a big way.
They rolled to Land O’ Lakes League victories of 19-4 and 20-0 over the Helenville Rebels Sunday afternoon in a doubleheader at Helenville. The Kiwanis (6-4-1, 5-3 LOL) have won five straight and six of their last seven.
“The kids put up some numbers that were just incredible,” Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.
That was especially true with Kyle Semrad, who reached base nine times in nine attempts in the two games. In the first game, he walked three times, singled and got hit by a pitch. In the second game, he again drew three walks and hit a three-run homer.
The Kiwanis pounded out 13 hits in the first game. KJ Banse went 4 for 5 with three singles, a triple and two RBIs. And Sam Beers went 3 for 4 with seven RBIs behind a three-run homer in the first inning, a two-run single in the fifth and a two-run triple in the sixth.
Ezra Smith (1-1) earned the victory after allowing two hits and striking out seven in four innings.
The Kiwanis again had 13 hits in the second game. Leading the way was Banse, who went 2 for 2 with two walks, and Alec Spang, who hit a three-run homer. Banse reached base eight times in the two games and Spang scored seven runs.
Other leaders were Kyle Sagan, who went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Ben Randow, who doubled and drove in three runs, and Alex Sadowski, who was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Chris Collins drove in two runs.
U19 STEELHEADS: The U19 Racine Legion Post 310 Steelheads were swept by the Mukwonago Legion 19-3 and 13-12 in a State League doublegheader Sunday afternoon at Horlick Field.
Gabe Brandies went 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the first game.
Brandon Ramirez drove in two runs while Devin Lang went 2 for 5 with an RBI in the second game.
