Local baseball: Racine Bells carrying on for their fallen friends

“Oh man, thinking about the history of Tony Azarian in the Racine community, the guy was outstanding,” Zamitalo said. “He was humble. And he would bring any kid on his (youth) team. I heard stories of paying for kids to play on his team.

“So it’s a great honor for me to play in memory of Tony. Anthony was a fierce competitor as well. I’m honored just to have the No. 44 on our sleeve. And most recently, Josh Bird passed. He had a lot of drive and energy and he just went full throttle with life.

“It’s just an honor to have those guys represented in memory for our team.”

Vinnie D’Alie was moved to play for the Bells after Anthony Azarian died.

“The biggest thing for me is Sammy loves baseball, he was great at it, and I wanted something to be in close contact with him because I couldn’t imagine if that was me in that position. I would want something like that.”

Added Banse: “Coming together not only as ballplayers but as family, this is a real nice aspect we’ve got going on.We’re here for each other. We’re just not here for baseball. We’re not only representing ourselves, we’re representing those who came before us. Those athletes who have fallen before us, we’re definitely playing for them.”