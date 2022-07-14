 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BASEBALL

Local baseball: Prudhom leads Kiwanis

Joe Prudhom came up with maybe his biggest hit of the season. And the Racine Kiwanis used it to defeat the Milwaukee Jaguars 5-3 in a Land O' Lakes League game Wednesday night at Horlick Field.

Prudhom, a Horlick High School graduate who started at catcher,  cleared the bases with a double to left-center field in the Kiwanis' five-run sixth inning.

Joe Prudhom, Horlick

Prudhom

"It was over the left fielder's head," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "He really hit it."

The Kiwanis (12-4, 5-1 LOL) added two more runs that inning when Alex Sadowski singled in Prudhom and Bennett Spolar drove in Sadowski.

Ace left-hander Kaden Pfeffer, a Union Grove graduate, improved to 6-0 with a 1.28 earned run average. He allowed nine hits, struck out seven and walked four. Only one of the two runs he allowed was earned.

"He didn't have his best stuff, but the Jaguars are an excellent team," Schiestle said.

Jacob Thoresen came on in relief. After allowing one run in the eighth inning, Thoresen settled down and retired the Jaguars in order in the ninth inning.

