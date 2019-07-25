Ezra Smith is a first-year player with the Racine Kiwanis, but it didn't show Wednesday against the Milwaukee Aztecs.
Smith pitched five innings, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four as the Kiwanis won a nonleague game 7-2 at Horlick Field.
Charlie Brockman earned the save, pitching four scoreless innings in relief with six strikeouts. Kyle Sagan went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Racine (11-8-1).
"I thought this was a really good win for us," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "We were able to put a couple of good innings together offensively and our two pitchers were great."
