Picciurro, Jaramillo lead U16 Steelheads
Alex Picciurro and Jace Jaramillo each drove in three runs and the Legion Racine Steelheads U16 baseball team defeated Legion Stone Bank 14-4 Friday at Merton.
Jaramillo, Matthew Gangl and Adan Martinez-Ponce each had two hits. Justin Stauber, Cayden Paulick and Dominic Lacanne each drew three walks.
Paulick earned the victory, allowing three hits and four runs in five innings. He struck out three and walked five.
