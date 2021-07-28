Local baseball: Norsemen’s season ends at Legion State Tournament

The Racine Norsemen 19U baseball team saw its season end Wednesday with its second straight loss in the Wisconsin American Legion Class AAA Tournament at Memorial Park in Plover.

The Norsemen (18-4) were eliminated Wednesday with a 9-5 loss to Manitowoc in a losers’ bracket game. No details were available on the game early Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, the Norsemen struggled defensively in the first inning, allowing three runs in the first inning, in a tournament-opening 10-2 loss to Plover.

Racine trailed 4-0 going into the third inning, then cut its deficit in half with two runs. Tanner Isaacson led off the inning by reaching base on an error and Logan Marino followed with a single. Both runners advanced on a fly ball out by Jax Calverley, then Ian Rognerud and Joe Prudhom hit back-to-back RBI singles to make it 4-2. With runners on first and third, Alex Hoff hit a ground ball to first that turned into a double play when Rognerud was thrown out at home.

Plover added four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Prudhom had two of the Norsemen’s four hits, going 2 for 4.

