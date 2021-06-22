 Skip to main content
Local baseball: Norsemen 19U win on the road
Local baseball: Norsemen 19U win on the road

The Racine Norsemen 19U baseball team broke open a tight game with a four-run sixth inning and beat the Janesville Legion 9-4 in a Legion League game Tuesday at Janesville.

With Racine leading 5-4 after five innings, a walk and two hit batters loaded the bases for the Norsemen (3-0). Jax Calverley walked and Ian Rognerud was hit by a pitch to drive in the first two runs, then back-to-back errors by Janesville allowed two more runs to score.

Cayden Paulick went six innings to get the victory for the Norsemen, striking out five, walking two and allowing seven hits. 

Logan Marino

Marino

Leadoff hitter Logan Marino went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases and scored four runs for Racine, and Calverley (double) and Rognerud each had two RBIs.

HARTLAND LEGION 8-6, RACINE STEELHEADS 7-4: The Steelheads lost both games of a Legion League doubleheader Tuesday at Horlick Field.

In the first game, with Hartland the home team, the teams combined for 12 runs in the seventh inning. Racine scored seven runs, without an extra-base hit, for a 7-3 lead, but Hartland scored five runs in the bottom of the inning, with the winning run scoring on an error. Alex Sinani went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Racine.

In the second game, the Norsemen (1-2) were the home team and tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jaylen Wendt and a two-run triple by Alex Picciurro. Hartland scored its runs in the top of the sixth on a fielder’s choice and bases-loaded walk. Picciurro went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

• Monday, the Steelheads won their season opener, beating the WBA Liberty Knights 11-1 at Horlick Field. Racine scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule. Adan Martinez-Ponce went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and also pitched a three-hitter.

