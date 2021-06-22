Local baseball: Norsemen 19U win on the road

The Racine Norsemen 19U baseball team broke open a tight game with a four-run sixth inning and beat the Janesville Legion 9-4 in a Legion League game Tuesday at Janesville.

With Racine leading 5-4 after five innings, a walk and two hit batters loaded the bases for the Norsemen (3-0). Jax Calverley walked and Ian Rognerud was hit by a pitch to drive in the first two runs, then back-to-back errors by Janesville allowed two more runs to score.

Cayden Paulick went six innings to get the victory for the Norsemen, striking out five, walking two and allowing seven hits.

Leadoff hitter Logan Marino went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases and scored four runs for Racine, and Calverley (double) and Rognerud each had two RBIs.

HARTLAND LEGION 8-6, RACINE STEELHEADS 7-4: The Steelheads lost both games of a Legion League doubleheader Tuesday at Horlick Field.

In the first game, with Hartland the home team, the teams combined for 12 runs in the seventh inning. Racine scored seven runs, without an extra-base hit, for a 7-3 lead, but Hartland scored five runs in the bottom of the inning, with the winning run scoring on an error. Alex Sinani went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Racine.