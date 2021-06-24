Local baseball: Norsemen 19U scores late in win over Delavan Legion

The Racine Norsemen 19U American Legion team scored three runs in the sixth inning to break open a close game on the way to a 5-1 Legion League victory over the Delavan Legion at Delavan.

After a walk and a fielder’s choice, Ian Rognerud and Bennett Spolar hit back-to-back doubles to drive in the first two runs of the inning. The Norsemen (4-0) loaded the bases on two walks and after a strikeout, a walk to Tanner Isaacson pushed the final run across.

Rognerud went 2 for 5 with two doubles, Logan Marino went 2 for 3 with two walks and two stolen bases, Jax Calverley also had two steals and Noah Johnson had a double.

Johnson pitched the first six innings, striking out nine and allowing just two hits. Delavan got its only run in the first inning.

