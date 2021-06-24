 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local baseball: Norsemen 19U scores late in win over Delavan Legion
0 Comments
Local baseball

Local baseball: Norsemen 19U scores late in win over Delavan Legion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine Norsemen 19U American Legion team scored three runs in the sixth inning to break open a close game on the way to a 5-1 Legion League victory over the Delavan Legion at Delavan.

Ian Rognerud

Rognerud
Bennett Spolar

Spolar

After a walk and a fielder’s choice, Ian Rognerud and Bennett Spolar hit back-to-back doubles to drive in the first two runs of the inning. The Norsemen (4-0) loaded the bases on two walks and after a strikeout, a walk to Tanner Isaacson pushed the final run across.

Rognerud went 2 for 5 with two doubles, Logan Marino went 2 for 3 with two walks and two stolen bases, Jax Calverley also had two steals and Noah Johnson had a double.

Johnson pitched the first six innings, striking out nine and allowing just two hits. Delavan got its only run in the first inning.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cole Caufield shares a laugh with Montreal teammate Phillip Danault after a semifinal victory

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News