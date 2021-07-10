 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local baseball: Marino's four hits helps Racine Norsemen past Jefferson
0 Comments
Local Baseball

Local baseball: Marino's four hits helps Racine Norsemen past Jefferson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Logan Marino was locked in for the Racine Norsemen 19U on Friday night.

Marino had four hits, including two doubles, to help the Norsemen beat Jefferson 9-3 at Jefferson.

Logan Marino

Marino

Marino singled in the second inning, doubled in the fourth and fifth innings and singled in the seventh. The Norsemen scored four runs in the second, and added two runs in the each the fourth and fifth innings.

Starter Kody Krekling earned the win, going seven innings, striking out 10 and not walking a batter for Racine (8-3).   

Kody Krekling

Krekling
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News