Local baseball: Marino's four hits helps Racine Norsemen past Jefferson

Logan Marino was locked in for the Racine Norsemen 19U on Friday night.
Marino had four hits, including two doubles, to help the Norsemen beat Jefferson 9-3 at Jefferson.
Marino singled in the second inning, doubled in the fourth and fifth innings and singled in the seventh. The Norsemen scored four runs in the second, and added two runs in the each the fourth and fifth innings.
Starter Kody Krekling earned the win, going seven innings, striking out 10 and not walking a batter for Racine (8-3).
