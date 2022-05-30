Local baseball: Kwanis rally to win season opener

When staff ace Charlie Brockman didn't have his best stuff, he was picked up by his Racine Kiwanis teammates.

Trailing 4-0 in the fourth inning, the Kiwanis rallied to defeat the Milwaukee Jaguars 8-4 in a Land O' Lakes League game Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee. Catcher Alec Spang led the way by going 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs.

Jacob Thoresen earned the victory by pitching four innings of two-hit relief. The right-hander struck out two and walked two.

The Kiwanis started their rally in the fourth inning when Spang drove in Kyle Semrad. After the Kiwanis loaded the bases, Alex Hale was hit by a pitch to drive in Spang.

In the fifth inning, Spang hit a three-run homer and Kody Krekling scored on a wild pitch as the Kiwanis took a 6-4 lead.

The Kiwanis added a run in both the sixth and seventh inning.

In the sixth inning, Connor Goodwin walked, stole two bases and scored on a wild pitch. And in the seventh inning, Sebastian Rublis singled in Alex Sadowski.

The Kiwanis play their home opener Wednesday when they host the Burlington Barons in a 7:30 p.m. game at Horlick Field.

