Local baseball: Kwanis' pitching falters in loss to Menonomee Falls

Four Racine Kiwanis pitchers combined to allow 12 hits and 10 walks in a non-league 17-3 loss to the Menomonee Falls Lakers Wednesday night at Horlick Field.

The Kiwanis (9-4), allowed two home runs, marking the first time this season they allowed a homer. Racine was also held to seven hits.

The game was called in the sixth inning because of the 10-run rule.

"It was just a poor game," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "Our pitching collapsed and our hitting was not good."

Kyle Sagan led the Kiwanis by going 2 for 2 with a double while Joe Prudhom also went 2 for 2. Kody Krekling, Sebastian Rublis and Connor Goodwin each drove in a run. Bennett Spolar, who is hitting .333, added a double.

The Kiwanis return to action Saturday with a noon non-league game against the Milwaukee Beavers in Milwaukee.