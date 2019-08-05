{{featured_button_text}}
Charlie Brockman, Racine Kiwanis

Brockman

KJ Banse did what he could to keep alive the Racine Kiwanis' season Sunday, but it wasn't quite enough.

Despite three RBIs by the St. Catherine's High School graduate, the Kiwanis lost 6-3 to the Genesee Rebels in a Land O' Lakes League semifinal at Genesee. The Kiwanis overcame a slow start this season to finish 15-10-1.

After Hunter Fredrick singled in the third inning, the left-handed hitting Banse hit a home run down the right-field line to give the Kiwanis a 2-0 lead.

Genesee scored three runs, two of which were unearned, in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead for good.

Banse drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the top of seventh inning to tie the score at 3-3, but Genesee put away the game in the eighth with three runs.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Banse, who starts in center field, finished the season with a .476 batting average, six doubles, four triples, three homers and 24 RBIs.

Also leading the Kiwanis offensively this season was third baseman Sam Beers, who hit .369 with 11 doubles, two triples, two homers and 21 RBIs.

Charlie Brockman, who recently graduated from Milwaukee Marquette High School, started Sunday's game and allowed just one earned run in five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

"He was just a terrific surprise for us this season," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

Schiestle bid the season farewell by saying, "We appreciate all the support we got from our sponsors."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments