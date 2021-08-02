Local baseball: Kiwanis win 10th straight

The Racine Kiwanis can do no wrong these days.

First baseman Kyle Semrad went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and the Kiwanis defeated the Milwaukee Jaguars 11-1 Sunday afternoon in Oak Creek. The Kiwanis were designated the home team in this Land O’ Lakes League game.

The Kiwanis (15-6, 5-3 LOL) have won 10 straight games. Their most recent loss was July 4, when the Jaguars defeated them 9-7.

“We’re playing incredible baseball,” Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. “It’s just so much fun. The kids are playing with so much spirit.”

How well are things going for the Kiwanis? Designated hitter Chis Collins, who entered the game with a .151 batting average, went 3 for 3 with a double and walk and scored two runs.

Other standouts were Alex Hale, who went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Jason Walczak-Zelem, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and KJ Banse, who drove in three runs.

Charlie Brockman improved to 7-1 with a 3.74 earned run average. He struck out five and allowed five hits in six innings. Jason Thoresen ended the game with a seven-pitch relief effort.

The Kiwanis close out the regular season Sunday with a noon game against the Dousman Frogs in Dousman.

They open the Land O’ Lakes League playoffs Sunday, Aug. 15 with a 10 a.m. game against the Genesee Rebels in West Bend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0