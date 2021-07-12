Local baseball: Kiwanis upset Bulldogs

The Racine Kiwanis sent a strong message Sunday.

After getting routed by the Brookfield Bulldogs 16-3 earlier this season, the Kiwanis defeated them 5-2 in a Land O' Lakes League game at McCoy Park in Brookfield.

The Kiwanis (8-5, 2-3 LOL) scored four runs in the fourth inning. After Matt Freisema walked, KJ Banse and Alec Spang singled to load the bases. Sam Beers singled in Friesema, Kyle Sagan drove in Banse with a sacrifice fly and Kyle Semrad then singled in Spang and Beers.

Banse added an insurance run in the ninth inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Sebastian Rublis.

Beers, Spang, Jason Walczak-Zelem and Semrad each had two hits.

Charlie Brockman allowed two hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked three. Semrad pitched the eighth and ninth innings.

The Kiwanis host the Kenosha Kings at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Horlick Field.

RACINE NORSEMEN: The Norsemen won both of their games Sunday at the Fort Atkinson Tournament, defeating Waterford 6-3 and Kimberly 8-4.

Racine tied Waterford 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning and then took the lead for good with a two-run second inning.