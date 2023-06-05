The Racine Kiwanis were swept by the Waterford Rivermen in a Land O' Lakes League doubleheader Sunday in Waterford. The Kiwanis lost the first game 10-0 and the second 10-1.

The Kiwanis (3-4) struck out 12 times and managed just three hits in the opener. Sebastian Rublis, Kody Krekling and Tre Hatfield each had a single.

In the second game, the Kiwanis were again limited to three hits, but they started on a promising note. They opened by loading the bases after Kaleb Steinmetz and Colin Henry singled and Jacob Pederson walked. But the Kiwanis only scored one run when Steinmetz came home on a fielder's choice by Krekling.

The Kiwanis host Sussex Wednesday in a 7:30 p.m., Land O' Lakes League game at Horlick Field.