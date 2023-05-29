Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Aidan Trusky got the Racine Kiwanis off to a strong start Sunday, but then everything fell apart.

After Trusky pitched five hitless innings, Kiwanis relievers were hit hard and the Kenosha Kingfish went on to a 22-12 Land O'Lakes League loss at Horlick Field. The Kingfish forfeited the second game of the doubleheader, making the Kiwanis' record 3-1 this season.

First baseman Alex Sadowski led the Kiwanis, going 3 for 6 with two RBIs. Catcher Jacob Pederson, who played for Park High School, went 3 for 5 with two RBIs. For the season, Pederson is 7 for 12 with five RBIs.

Other leaders for the Kiwanis were right fielder Sebastian Rublis (2 for 4, RBI), shortstop Matt Friesema (1 for 4, 2 RBIs), Kody Krekling (2 for 6), left fielder Logan LaBuda (3 for 6, RBI), designated hitter Carson Reinhardt (1 for 3, 2 RBIs), and second baseman Tre Hatfield (2 for 5, RBI).

The Kiwanis' next game is Wednesday, when they host Kewaskum at Horlick Field at 7:30 p.m.