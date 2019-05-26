Try 3 months for $3

The Racine Kiwanis did not commit any errors, but were held to three hits in a season-opening 3-0 loss to the Genesee Rebels in a Land O' Lakes League game Sunday afternoon at Horlick Field.

Michael Tuttle, coming back from shoulder surgery, and Ben Sranske each pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Kiwanis.

Jason Walczak-Zelem, KJ Banse and Ryan Michaels had the only hits for Racine.

"We're missing a lot of players, but everybody gave 100%," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "And Genesee is tough. They've got five Division I players from UW-Milwaukee."

