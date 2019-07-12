{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine Kiwanis baseball team shook off the effects of a rough loss the previous night to get a victory Thursday at Horlick Field.

The Kiwanis had 10 hits and used a six-run seventh inning to break open a close game and complete a 12-4 victory over Rubicon in a nonleague game.

The Kiwanis (7-5-1), who lost a Land O’ Lakes League game 19-2 to the Waterford Rivermen Wednesday night, fared much better against Rubicon (9-9), a member of the Rock River Baseball League. They took a 6-4 lead into the seventh, then scored six runs to make a winner of starter Ezra Smith (2-1). Smith struck out seven and allowed just five hits in six innings.

Alec Spang continues his hot hitting for Racine, going 3 for 5 with a single, double, triple and three RBIs in his final three at-bats to improve his average to .405. KJ Banse also remained hot, going 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI to remain at .500.

Sam Beers and Alex Sadowski each had two hits, including a double and two RBIs; Kyle Semrad increased his team-high walk total to 18 after walking twice; and Kyle Sagan had just one hit, but reached base four times on two walks, a hit by pitch and a single.

