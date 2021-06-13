Local baseball: Kiwanis rally to defeat Pewaukee

The Racine Kiwanis rallied from an early 4-1 deficit to defeat the Pewaukee Muskies 7-5 Sunday afternoon in a Land O' Lakes League game in Pewaukee.

Kyle Sagan keyed the Kiwanis' three-run seventh inning with a two-run double. The Kiwanis (3-3, 1-1 LOL) took a 6-5 lead in that inning.

Pewaukee had runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. But KJ Banse came on in relief and struck out the only hitter he faced to end the game.

Kyle Semrad went 3 for 5 with two doubles for the Kiwanis. Alec Spang went 2 for 5 with a double and drove in three runs. Banse went 2 for 5 with an RBI and Matt Friesema also had an RBI.

Starting pitcher Ben Sranske, who has a 1.50 earned run average, allowed only one earned run in four innings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0