The Racine Kiwanis baseball team is starting to pick up a little steam.

Five pitchers held the Kenosha Kings to six hits and the Kiwanis made their seven hits count Wednesday in a 5-3 victory over the Kings in a nine-inning nonleague game at Horlick Field.

The Kings are members of the Wisconsin State Baseball League, the Kiwanis are in the Land O’ Lakes League.

Andrew Freiberg (1-1) pitched the first three innings and got the victory for the Kiwanis (4-4-1), who have won four of their last five games. Charlie Brockman (two innings) and Ben Sranske, Collin Stanley and Ezra Smith (one inning each) finished up.

Sam Beers had a two-run triple during Racine’s three-run third inning. After an error allowed Beers to advance to third, Jason Walzcak-Zelem drove him home.

The Kiwanis added single runs in the fourth and eighth innings.

KJ Banse went 2 for 3 and Matt Friesema went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Racine. Bradley Hansen went 0 for 3, but drove in a run.

