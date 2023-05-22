A young Racine Kiwanis baseball team opened their season Sunday in Lannon with two Land O' Lakes League victories. They defeated Stone Bank 4-2 behind a combined no-hitter by Aidan Trusky and Jacob Thoresen and then followed with a 12-1 victory over the Pewaukee Beaves.

Trusky, who redshirted this season for UW-Whitewater, pitched five innings. He struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings and had two more strikeouts in the fifth inning. Trusky had 11 strikeouts in the game.

He got off to a rough start, with the second batter of the game reaching base on an error and the third walking. But then shortstop Matt Friesema, who missed last season with a back injury, started a double play and the Kiwanis escaped any damage.

"I think it really helped us mentally when we had that double play," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

Jacob Thorsesen relieved Trusky in the sixth inning. He walked three and allowed one earned run in two innings.

The Kiwanis scored three runs in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Alex Sadowski, and sacrifice fly by Friesema and an RBI double by Colin Henry.

Friesema, a former Case standout, led off the seventh inning with a home run to complete the Kiwanis' scoring.

Henry went 2 for 2 with an RBI to lead the Kiwanis against Stone Bank. Pederson went 2 for 4 and Friesema went 1 for 3 with a homer, sacrifice fly and two RBIs.

In the second game against Pewaukee, the Kiwanis scored 12 runs on just four hits.

In the sixth inning, Pederson hit a two-run single. The Kiwanis took advantage of four errors in the ninth inning to score nine runs. Kody Krekling doubled in two runs. Sebastian Rublis, Pederson and Sadowski each singled in a run.

Starting pitcher Jordan Bierdemann struck out five and did not allow a hit in four innings. Jaycen Bardega came on in relief to earn the victory. He allowed four hits.

Pederson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Krekling added two.

The Kiwanis open their home schedule Sunday with a noon doubleheader against the Kenosha Kingfish at Horlick Field.