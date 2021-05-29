Local baseball: Kiwanis open season with tough loss

The Racine Kiwanis baseball team played its first game in nearly two years and hung tough against the defending Land O’Lakes League champions Saturday.

The Kiwanis trailed the Brookfield Blue Sox 5-3 through eight innings, but a rough ninth hurt in a 10-3 season-opening LOL loss at Brookfield.

Kyle Sagan staked the Kiwanis to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run home run, but the Blue Sox took the lead for good with four runs in the top of the second inning.

Still, the Kiwanis kept plugging away and got within 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI by Jason Walczak-Zeien.

Charlie Brockman pitched the first five innings, then Ben Sranske followed with three scoreless innings.

In the seventh, Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle brought in Dominic Rizzotto and he struggled, allowing five runs.

Despite that, along with missing four starters and committing six errors, Schiestle was not disappointed.

“I was super pleased,” Schiestle said. “I was so proud of these kids.”

Sagan and KJ Banse (double) each went 2 for 4, Alex Spang had a double and Bennett Spolar had a triple.

