Local baseball: Kiwanis improve to 6-1 with two weekend victories

The Racine Kiwanis are off to a 6-1 start following a pair of victories over the weekend.

The Kiwanis edged the Hartford Hawks 4-3 in a non-league game Saturday at Horlick Field and then defeated the Genoa City Predators 15-4 in a Land O' Lakes League game Sunday in Genoa City.

In Saturday's game, 2021 Union Grove High School graduate Kaden Pfeffer (3-0) continued his pitching mastery. In six innings, he allowed three hits and no earned runs. The left-hander struck out eight, walked one and lowered his earned run average to 0.34.

"His pitching has been fabulous," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

The Kiwanis scored one run in the first, two in the second and one in the third. Their best threat was in the second inning, when they started with four straight singles. Joe Prudhom drove in Alex Sadowski and Kyle Sagan drove in Semrad.

Kody Krekling went 2 for 4 with a double, Sagan went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base and Kyle Semrad went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

In Sunday's game, Charlie Brockman allowed five hits in six innings to improve to 2-0 with a 3.50 earned run average. He struck out eight and walked two. Following one pitching change, Semrad came on to pitch a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Connor Goodwin went 4 for 5 with a double and an RBI, scored three runs and stole two bases.

"He's faster than lightning," Schiestle said.

Semrad went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and scored two runs. Sadowski went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and scored two runs.

The Kiwanis start play in the Wisconsin Amateur State Baseball Classic Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. game against the Appleton Legends at West Bend High School.

They will continue tournament play Saturday with two games at Kewaskum High School. The Kiwanis play the Kewaskum A's at 10 a.m. and the Clyman Canners at 2:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0