Eight different Racine Kiwanis batters recorded a hit in their 12-2 win over the R.B.I. Brewers at Horlick Field Thursday.
Despite the mercy-rule victory, the Kiwanis (11-9) started out behind 2-0 before they got on the board with a 6-run sixth inning.
Ben Randow was one of two Racine players with multiple hits, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. The other was Chris Collins, who went 2 for 2.
Jason Walczak-Zelem recorded 3 RBIs, as did Alex Westman. Aaron Steinhoff had a triple and an RBI, while Collin Stanley and Matt Friesma each drove in a run.
Anthony Falcon, coming off of Tommy John surgery, got his first win of the summer. He allowed one unearned and one earned run in six innings while striking out eight.
Barons hand Rivermen 1st loss
The Burlington Barons handed the Waterford Rivermen their first Land O’ Lakes League loss in dramatic fashion Wednesday night at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
The Barons (14-4 overall, 12-3 LOL) scored six runs over the last three innings to win 7-6. Mike Pilizzi won the game with a run-scoring double in the bottom of the ninth inning. Waterford outfielder Jake Lueneburg jumped and almost grabbed the long drive, but it trickled out of his glove when he landed on the ground, said Burlington manager Ryan Hoffman.
The Barons trailed 6-1 heading to the seventh inning, but scored twice in the seventh, once in the eighth and added three more runs in the ninth to win it.
Cal Tully earned the win in relief, pitching four innings, allowing no hits and striking out two. Matt Korman took the loss for Waterford (12-1 LOL)
On offense for the Barons, Paul Archambault was 3 for 5 and drove in a run, while Pilizzi homered in the eighth. Tanner Strommen was 2 for 3 with a double and Nick Duganzic was 2 for 5.
