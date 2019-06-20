The Racine Kiwanis baseball team scored five runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the Sussex Cardinals 11-11 Wednesday night at Horlick Field, but the nonleague game was halted with one out in the bottom of the seventh because of rain and cool temperatures.
The Kiwanis (1-4-1) trailed 11-6 after five innings, then scored two runs in the sixth to make it 11-8. In the bottom of the seventh, after back-to-back leadoff walks and a strikeout, an error by Sussex loaded the bases. The next batter, Alec Spang, followed with a bases-clearing double to tie the game.
But with a runner on third and one out, the umpires decided to call the game. Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said he protested the decision, but to no avail. The teams do not meet again this season, so the game likely will stand as is.
Spang went 2 for 4 with the double, one of four by the Kiwanis, and three RBIs. KJ Banse went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Kyle Semrad walked three times and he and Bradley Hansen each hit a double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.