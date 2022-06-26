Local baseball: Kiwanis finish 2-1 in tournament

The Racine Kiwanis continued their strong play in the Wisconsin Amateur State Baseball Classic Saturday at Kewaskum High School, but then saw their tournament run end when they ran out of pitchers.

They opened with a 4-3 victory over the Kewaskum A's, who have a 30-5 record. Connor Goodwin and Bennett Spolar each went 2 for 4, Sam Beers drove in two runs and Alec Spang added an RBI.

The Kiwanis tied the score 1-1 in the sixth inning when Kody Krekling singled in Spang with the bases loaded.

In the seventh inning, Beers doubled in Goodwin and Spolar. Spang then doubled in Beers to give the Kiwanis a 4-1 lead.

The A's pulled to within 4-2 in the seventh inning. But with the bases loaded Kiwanis pitcher Charlie Brockman got the next two hitters to pop up.

Brockman (3-0) allowed just four hits, but walked seven, He struck out three.

The Kiwanis (8-2) were eliminated from the tournament when they lost 9-6 to the Clyman Canners.

Noah Johnson, who has a 0.00 ERA, started the second game for the Kiwanis (8-2), but hyperextended his knee after he slipped on the wet mound while facing the Canners' second batter.

Johnson was replaced by Dominic Rizzotto, who pitched well, Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said, despite limited time on the mound this season.

In five innings, he allowed four earned runs, struck out four and walked three.

Spang went 2 for 4 with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Kyle Semrad went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Tanner Isaacson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Kyle Sagan also drove in two runs.

"We played as hard as we could," Schiestle said. "Dominic kept us in the game for as long as he could. I'm proud of the kids."

The Kiwanis' next game is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., when they host the Genoa City Predators at Horlick Field.

