Local baseball: Kiwanis edged by Kings
LOCAL BASEBALL

Local baseball: Kiwanis edged by Kings

After defeating the Kenosha Kings 11-10 July 8, the Racine Kiwanis lost to the Kings by that same score Thursday night at Horlick Field.

With one out and the Kiwanis trailing 11-8 in the bottom of the ninth inning,  pinch-hitter Bennett Spolar singled up the middle with the bases loaded to score Kyle Semrad and Alex Hale.

But with runners on first and second base,  KJ Banse flew out to right field and Alex Spang lined back to the pitcher to end the game.

Banse and Spang each had three hits and an RBI for the Kiwanis (8-6). Sebastian Rublis, Matt Friesema and Spolar each drove in two runs.

