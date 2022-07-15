Local baseball: Kiwanis edged by A's

Going into Sunday's showdown against the Waterford Rivermen, the Racine Kiwanis were edged 6-5 by the Kewaskum A's in a non-league game Thursday night in Kewaskum.

Kody Krekling, a Prairie School graduate, went 4 for 5 with an RBI and scored a run. He raised his batting average to .341. And Bennett Spolar, a St. Catherine's graduate, raised his average to .379 after going 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.

Also leading the Kiwanis was Connor Goodwin, who went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.

Jacon Thoresen, who pitched two innings against the Milwaukee Jaguars Wednesday night, started and allowed three earned runs in 7⅔ innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Parker Jensen, who will be a senior at Horlick this fall, pitched for the first time in more than a year after suffering a broken bone in his pitching arm. He allowed two earned runs.

The Kiwanis (12-5) host the Rivermen (12-5) at noon Sunday at Horlick Field.