 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local baseball: Kiwanis edge Kings in Kenosha
0 Comments
Local baseball

Local baseball: Kiwanis edge Kings in Kenosha

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Semrad led the way at the plate and on the mount in the Racine Kiwanis' 11-10 victory over the Kenosha Kings on Thursday night at Simmons Field.

Semrad his a bases-loaded triple to left-center field to lead the Kiwanis' six-running third inning. He also worked out of a jam after coming on in relief in the eighth inning and pitched a hitless ninth to secure the victory.

The Kiwanis (7-5) took an 11-10 lead in the top of the ninth inning. Sebastian Rublis singled and Jason Walczak-Zelem sacrificed him to second. After Matt Friesema flew out, Kenosha's center fielder overthrew third base and Rublis was able to score.

Semrad, KJ Banse, Sam Beers, Alec Spang and Alex Hale each had two hits for the Kiwanis. Spang, Kyle Sagan, Hale and Bennett Spolar each drove in two runs.

The Kiwanis  return to action Sunday with a 1 p.m. game against the Brookfield Bulldogs at Brookfield's McCoy Park.

Kyle Semrad, Kiwanis.jpeg

Semrad
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News