Local baseball: Kiwanis edge Kings in Kenosha

Kyle Semrad led the way at the plate and on the mount in the Racine Kiwanis' 11-10 victory over the Kenosha Kings on Thursday night at Simmons Field.

Semrad his a bases-loaded triple to left-center field to lead the Kiwanis' six-running third inning. He also worked out of a jam after coming on in relief in the eighth inning and pitched a hitless ninth to secure the victory.

The Kiwanis (7-5) took an 11-10 lead in the top of the ninth inning. Sebastian Rublis singled and Jason Walczak-Zelem sacrificed him to second. After Matt Friesema flew out, Kenosha's center fielder overthrew third base and Rublis was able to score.

Semrad, KJ Banse, Sam Beers, Alec Spang and Alex Hale each had two hits for the Kiwanis. Spang, Kyle Sagan, Hale and Bennett Spolar each drove in two runs.

The Kiwanis return to action Sunday with a 1 p.m. game against the Brookfield Bulldogs at Brookfield's McCoy Park.

