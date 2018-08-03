Collin Stanley had no idea he'd be the starting pitcher for Racine Kiwanis on Friday night, but that all changed at a moment's notice.
Two of Racine Kiwanis' pitchers that were supposed to be available to start for the team were unable to make the game, so Stanley was thrown into the spotlight. If he was nervous, he didn't show it.
Stanley pitched 5⅓ innings and allowed only one run on two hits, while striking out three in Kiwanis' 12-2 victory over Dousman.
Kiwanis (12-10) led by just two runs entering the sixth inning, but things were broken open as the team batted around the order and scored 7 runs on 7 hits.
KJ Banse went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs while five other players on Kiwanis drove in one run.
"All the credit goes to Collin tonight," head coach Jack Schiestle said. "He had no clue he was going to have to pitch tonight and he threw a great game for us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.