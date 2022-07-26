Local baseball: Kiwanis dominate Kings

The Racine Kiwanis scored 18 runs on just 10 hits in defeating the Kenosha Kings 18-3 Monday night in a Land O' Lakes League game at Horlick Field.
"It's the second time we've beaten them this year, which is nice because we usually have a hard time against them," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "They're a great team."
The Kiwanis (14-7, 6-2 LOL) received strong pitching from Jacob Thoresen and Noah Johnson.
Thoresen (2-1) allowed one earned run in five innings, struck out four and walked four. He lowered his earned run average to 3.39. Johnson came on to strike out two in two innings and lowered his ERA to 2.70.
"Our pitching was absolutely fabulous," Schiestle said.
Right fielder Alex Hale went 2 for 5, scored three runs and had one RBI. Shortstop Kody Krekling went 2 for 2, scored two runs and had two RBIs.
Other leaders were third baseman Kyle Sagan ( 2 for 3, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs) and first baseman Kyle Semrad (double, two RBIs).
The Kiwanis conclude their league schedule this week with two 7:30 p.m. road games. They play the Burlington Barons Wednesday and the Waterford Rivermen Friday.
