 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BASEBALL

Local baseball: Kiwanis dominate Kings

  • 0

The Racine Kiwanis scored 18 runs on just 10 hits in defeating the Kenosha Kings 18-3 Monday night in a Land O' Lakes League game at Horlick Field.

"It's the second time we've beaten them this year, which is nice because we usually have a hard time against them," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "They're a great team."

The Kiwanis (14-7, 6-2 LOL) received strong pitching from Jacob Thoresen and Noah Johnson.

Thoresen (2-1) allowed one earned run in five innings, struck out four and walked four. He lowered his earned run average to 3.39. Johnson came on to strike out two in two innings and lowered his ERA to 2.70.

"Our pitching was absolutely fabulous," Schiestle said.

Kody Krekling

Krekling

Right fielder Alex Hale went 2 for 5, scored three runs and had one RBI. Shortstop Kody Krekling went 2 for 2, scored two runs and had two RBIs.

People are also reading…

Other leaders were third baseman Kyle Sagan ( 2 for 3, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs) and first baseman Kyle Semrad (double, two RBIs).

The Kiwanis conclude their league schedule this week with two 7:30 p.m. road games. They play the Burlington Barons Wednesday and the Waterford Rivermen Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giancarlo Stanton named MVP of MLB All-Star Game

Giancarlo Stanton named MVP of MLB All-Star Game

Giancarlo Stanton homered in his Dodger Stadium homecoming, Byron Buxton followed with another drive and the American League won its ninth straight All-Star Game, beating the National League 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News