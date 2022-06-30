Local baseball: Kiwanis defeated by Predators

Coming off a strong performance in the Wisconsin Amateur State Baseball Classic last weekend, the Racine Kiwanis ran out of gas Wednesday night.

Limited to three hits, the Kiwanis lost to the Genoa City Predators 10-3 in a Land O' Lakes League game at Horlick Field. Kyle Semrad went 1 for 2 with three walks and Kody Krekling doubled to lead the Kiwanis (8-3, 3-1 LOL).

A highlight for the Kiwanis was 14-year-old Tre "Nails" Hatfield, who hit a line-drive single to drive in Krekling. It was the first hit for Hatfield, who will be a freshman at Case High School this fall. He had previously served as the Kiwanis' bat boy.

Playing for the Predators was recent Horlick graduate T.J. Williams, who had two singles, a triple and two stolen bases.

"It was a real pleasure to play against him," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "He's like a lightning bug."

The Kiwanis' game against the Rubicon Red Sox, scheduled for Friday night at Horlick Field, has been cancelled.

The Kiwanis return to action Saturday with a 1 p.m. game against the Kewaskum A's at Horlick Field.

