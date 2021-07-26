Local baseball: Kiwanis continues their hot streak

The Racine Kiwanis won two close Land O’ Lakes League road games Saturday and Sunday to extend their winning streak to nine games. They defeated the Pewaukee Muskies 8-7 Sunday one day after defeating the Merton Amvets 6-4.

“Our team is just playing with so much spirit,” KIwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. “We believe we can beat every team.”

The Kiwanis trailed the Pewaukee Muskies 4-0 in the second inning and 6-2 in the fourth Sunday at Oak Creek. The Kiwanis were designated the home team in that game.

They took a 7-6 lead in the seventh inning after Jason Walczak-Zelem hit a solo homer and Alec Spang hit a two-run homer. Bennett Spolar singled and Charlie Brockman walked before Spang homered.

After the Muskies pulled into a 7-7 tie in the eighth inning, the Kiwanis rallied again in the bottom of the ninth. Spolar got his third hit of the game and KJ Banse and Kyle Sagen followed with walks to load the bases. Semrad then walked to force in the winning run.

Semrad earned the victory after coming on in relief in the eighth inning.

In Saturday’s game, Spang went 3 for 5 and Brockman went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Sebastian Rublis and Banse also each had two hits.