 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local baseball: Kiwanis come up short against Jaguars
0 Comments
LOCAL BASEBALL

Local baseball: Kiwanis come up short against Jaguars

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former St. Catherine’s High School standout KJ Banse had a big day, but the Racine Kiwanis lost to the Milwaukee Jaguars 9-7 Sunday in a Land O’ Lakes League game in Milwaukee.

Banse went 4 for 5 with five RBIs. He hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning.

KJ Banse

Banse

The Kiwanis (6-5, 1-3 LOL) had runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth inning. But Milwaukee’s right fielder made a diving catch on Sebastian Rublis’ shot that ended the game.

“If that ball gets by him, we win the game,” Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

Kyle Semrad went 2 for 5, which included an RBI double in the third inning.

Colin Stanley pitched one inning of hitless relief for the Kiwanis, who were hindered by 10 walks and three errors.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News