Local baseball: Kiwanis come up short against Jaguars

Former St. Catherine’s High School standout KJ Banse had a big day, but the Racine Kiwanis lost to the Milwaukee Jaguars 9-7 Sunday in a Land O’ Lakes League game in Milwaukee.

Banse went 4 for 5 with five RBIs. He hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning.

The Kiwanis (6-5, 1-3 LOL) had runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth inning. But Milwaukee’s right fielder made a diving catch on Sebastian Rublis’ shot that ended the game.

“If that ball gets by him, we win the game,” Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

Kyle Semrad went 2 for 5, which included an RBI double in the third inning.

Colin Stanley pitched one inning of hitless relief for the Kiwanis, who were hindered by 10 walks and three errors.

