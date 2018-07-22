There were two heroes for the Racine Kiwanis Sunday in the eyes of coach Jack Schiestle. One had eight hits — shortstop Sam Beers — and the other had none — catcher Josh Fields.
With Beers going 4 for 4 in each game, the Kiwanis split a Land O’ Lakes League doubleheader against the East Troy Express at East Troy. The Kiwanis (10-9) lost the first game 7-3 and won the second 5-1.
“I never had a kid go 8 for 8 in my 55 years of coaching,” Schiestle said. “He hit everything as hard as can be.”
Beers hit two doubles and drove in a run in the first game. KJ Banse and Bradley Hanson also had an RBI.
In the second game, Matt Steinhoff won his first game of the season after allowing one earned run in six innings. Andrew Freiberg escaped a bases-loaded jam with one out when he came on to pitch the seventh inning.
Beers drove in two runs and Aaron Steinhoff, Matt’s brother, homered and had two RBIs. Jason Walczak-Zelem went 3 for 3 and Joel Hollow went 2 for 3.
Fields, the Kiwanis’ third-string catcher, was forced to catch both games of the doubleheader because Nolan Girard and Alec Spang were unavailable.
“He caught both games for us and was absolutely fantastic,” Schiestle said.
