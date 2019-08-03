The Racine Kiwanis rallied in the ninth inning to win 5-1 on the road against the East Troy Express on Saturday in a first-round Land O’ Lakes League playoff game
Nick Alfini, the starting pitcher for the Kiwanis (15-9-1), was perfect through five and two-thirds innings. He pitched his fifth complete game of the season, allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks with 12 strikeouts.
With the game tied 1-1 the Kiwanis scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning. Bradley Hansen was hit by a pitch, Charlie Brockman hit a double followed by an intentional walk for KJ Banse. Alex Spang hit a two RBI double that was followed by an RBI single by Sam Beers. Kyle Semrad hit what should have been a three-run home run, but it was ruled a triple after a base-running error by Sam Beers, according to coach Jack Schiestle.
“The kids really played great today,” coach Jack Schiestle said. “We wanted to bring our ‘A’ game. If we did that we were always going to be happy. We played a great ball game.”
The Kiwanis play at noon Sunday at Genesee.
