 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local baseball: Kiwanis' 10-game win streak ends in regular-season finale
0 Comments
LOCAL BASEBALL

Local baseball: Kiwanis' 10-game win streak ends in regular-season finale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Racine Kiwanis saw their 10-game winning streak end Sunday with a 9-8 Land O’ Lakes League loss to the Dousman Frogs at Dousman.

The Kiwanis (15-7, 5-3 LOL) had not lost since July 4.

Kyle Sagan, Racine Kiwanis

Sagan

Kyle Sagan went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Kyle Semrad went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Sebastian Rublis also drove in two runs and Alex Sadowski drew two walks and drove in a run.

The Kiwanis, who have a first-round bye, play the Genesee Rebels in a second-round LOL playoff game at 10 a.m. Sunday in West Bend.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Over/under 1/5 SEC teams in the college football playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News