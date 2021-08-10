Local baseball: Kiwanis' 10-game win streak ends in regular-season finale

The Racine Kiwanis saw their 10-game winning streak end Sunday with a 9-8 Land O’ Lakes League loss to the Dousman Frogs at Dousman.

The Kiwanis (15-7, 5-3 LOL) had not lost since July 4.

Kyle Sagan went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and Kyle Semrad went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Sebastian Rublis also drove in two runs and Alex Sadowski drew two walks and drove in a run.

The Kiwanis, who have a first-round bye, play the Genesee Rebels in a second-round LOL playoff game at 10 a.m. Sunday in West Bend.

