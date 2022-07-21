Local baseball: Isaacson leads Kiwanis

Tanner Isaacson has long been a standout with his glove as a left fielder for the Racine Kiwanis.

The Horlick High School graduate could be starting to come into his own on offense, as well.

Isaacson drove in a run during the Kiwanis' six-run fourth inning and Racine went on to defeat the Kenosha Kings 12-2 in a Land O' Lakes League game Wednesday night at Simmons Field in Kenosha.

The game ended after the seventh inning because of the 10-run rule.

"Tanner plays a tremendous left field," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "He's a workaholic and we're just changing his swing a little because this league is so much more difficult than high school.

"He got a big hit and I'm proud of him."

Also leading the Kiwanis (13-6, 6-2 LOL) were third baseman Kyle Sagan (3 for 4, a double and three RBIs), right fielder Alex Hale (3 for 4, two doubles, one RBI), center fielder Connor Goodwin (2 for 3, triple, RBI) and first baseman Kyle Semrad (2 for 3, double, RBI).

Left-hander Kaden Pfeffer, a Union Grove graduate, improved to 7-0 after pitching a complete game. He allowed seven hits, struck out 11 and walked one. Pfeffer lowered his earned run average to 1.46.

The Kiwanis play a noon non-league game Saturday against the Brookfield Bulldogs in Brookfield before playing a noon LOL game Sunday against the Waterford Rivermen in Waterford.

Racine wraps up its home schedule Monday with a 7:30 p.m. game against the Kings at Horlick Field. That game was originally rained out June 8. The Kiwanis then conclude their regular season schedule Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. LOL game against the Burlington Barons in Burlington.